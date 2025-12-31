NWO: Dr. Malthouse claims COVID-19 pandemic 'doesn't really exist' live on air!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits
to Hugh
Jass
At 10:45, Dr. Malthouse claims that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t a real pandemic because it “doesn’t really exist anyway”! Quite a truthful yet stunning statement by a doctor live on air during a news broadcast.
Since then, Dr. Malthouse lost his license to provide healthcare services for exposing this fake plannedemic.