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Twitter Censors Drew Brees To Stir Up More Racial Division
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3 views • June 03, 2020
Today Drew Brees is the number one story on Twitter for the comments he made about kneeling during the National Anthem. Twitter is censoring the clip by editing out over 1 minute of his answer and replying the same clip after 41 seconds instead of the full 1:44 second clip.
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