Everything You Know Is Artificial - Here’s Why

Is everything we know just a figment of our imagination?! 😱





In this video, Jaime F. Cardenas-Garcia, a visiting Research Scientist in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Maryland, and a Member of the Academy of Sciences of Ecuador whose work focuses on info-autopoiesis, discusses the authenticity of our thoughts. 👇



According to Jaime, everything we know about our surroundings is artificial, because it is something that we have learned OVER time. ⏳



Check out the website in my profile to learn more.

