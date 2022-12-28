Everything You Know Is Artificial - Here’s Why
Is everything we know just a figment of our imagination?! 😱
In this video, Jaime F. Cardenas-Garcia, a visiting Research Scientist in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Maryland, and a Member of the Academy of Sciences of Ecuador whose work focuses on info-autopoiesis, discusses the authenticity of our thoughts. 👇
According to Jaime, everything we know about our surroundings is artificial, because it is something that we have learned OVER time. ⏳
