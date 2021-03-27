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Civil disobedience in solidarity
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124 views • March 27, 2021
Spain
Police try to arrest a woman for not wearing a mask, what happens next is epic.
The crowd remove their Masks in support, singing out FREEDOM as The Police retreat.
UNITY will win this war. Long Live the People!
Police try to arrest a woman for not wearing a mask, what happens next is epic.
The crowd remove their Masks in support, singing out FREEDOM as The Police retreat.
UNITY will win this war. Long Live the People!
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