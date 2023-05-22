https://gettr.com/post/p2holxa98be

05/20/2023 【Miles' Insight】Brother David: Mr. Miles Guo’s bail appeal to the Second Circuit Court on May 15th will have some result by the end of this month. The hearing on June 6 will be preparations for Mr. Guo's trial later. There is good news on CaoGen’s case and the official announcement should come out in a week. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/20/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：文贵先生5月15日向第二巡回法院提出的保释申请，本月底将有一个结果。 6月6日的听证会是为稍后对郭先生的开庭做准备。草根小哥的案子传来了好消息，官宣应该会在一周内出炉。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



