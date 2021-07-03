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The NWO and the Davidic Jewish Messiah: The Antichrist
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66 views • July 03, 2021
Proving the facts. The Jews are satanists, the people of Israel are misguided by them to await a Jewish messiah from David, and they are unaware who they are praying to, that the god of their religious faith is Lucifer. Jehova-Yahweh means God of perversion. God allowed Greece to expand in ancient times with Alexander the Great in order to pave the way to Jesus as prophesied by the Greek poet Aeschylus.
I have had a prophesy through my mother and I heard it with my own ears. God said to me : "My daughter -my name- I am the one who have appointed you what you are doing"
I have had a prophesy through my mother and I heard it with my own ears. God said to me : "My daughter -my name- I am the one who have appointed you what you are doing"
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