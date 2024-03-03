Create New Account
What Does Hezbollah ACTUALLY Want?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
What Does Hezbollah ACTUALLY Want?

Lebanon’s Hezbollah is one of the most powerful militias in the world. If Hezbollah and Israel go to war, it could cause unprecedented destruction. But why would this happen, and how did Israel help give rise to Hezbollah in the first place?

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

