Hospital Saint Vincent in Antwerp, Belgium — 100% of the patients in the ICU unit are inoculated

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/1vUJKgtinvg VAGGZINE in BELGIUM - 100 per cent of ICU???; Published by Ivor Cummins; YouTube; Date published: November 7, 2021; Date of website access: November 7, 2021.
Original source: https://twitter.com/MarcVegt/status/1457308070632112137?s=20
Sublink: https://t.co/JWhb9Vmomh?amp=1
Tweeted by Marc van der Vegt; © 2021 Twitter, Inc.; Date tweeted: November 7, 2021; Date of website access: November 7, 2021.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.