Melbourne Rally 4 March 2023
Published 16 hours ago |

This story of this week's Melbourne rally was pulled together from over a hundred video clips so it was always going to feel rough and ready as the very condensed story of our march from Parliament House through Bourke Street and South Bank, to Flinders Street Station, Bourke Collins Street intersection and back to Parliament House. We have taken this route many Saturdays. Our message is called out by passionate speakers, leaflets are distributed, and some of us keep a faithful video record of as much as possible. We seem to be a Saturday fixture now, having kept this going for over two years every Saturday!

