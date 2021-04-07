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Top 5 Alien Misconceptions: Why We Shouldn't Fear Aliens
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23 views • April 07, 2021
Top 5 Alien Misconceptions: Why We Shouldn't Fear Aliens
We love anything and everything to do with aliens and outer space, but we seem to believe that aliens are terrifying creatures who want to destroy humans.
There are so many misconceptions surrounding the existence of extraterrestrials, and it's time we drop our negative biases and make contact.
Fly High, Fear Less.
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #Spirit #Aliens #AlienMisconceptions
_______________________
Music:
Eroika - Ambient Wave 9 (Stretched)
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oajbT...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwMsK...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j51Df...
https://csewi.org/link-between-egypti...
read://http_proofofalien.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fproofofalien.com%2Ftop-10-ancient-egyptian-alien-hieroglyphics-proof-of-aliens-life%2F
https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-wor...
http://www.aliens-everything-you-want...
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
http://www.hybridsrising.com/Hybrid-P...
https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/the...
Courtney Brown, PhD – Cosmic Voyage: A Scientific Discovery of Extra-terrestrials Visiting Earth (1996)
https://www.oneplace.com/ministries/b...
http://www.nonverbal-world.com/2014/0...
https://www.ufoinsight.com/the-betty-...
http://www.kochkyborg.de/BBHill/hill0...
_____________________________________________
All the videos, songs, images, and graphics used in the video belong to their respective owners and I or this channel does not claim any right over them.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
We love anything and everything to do with aliens and outer space, but we seem to believe that aliens are terrifying creatures who want to destroy humans.
There are so many misconceptions surrounding the existence of extraterrestrials, and it's time we drop our negative biases and make contact.
Fly High, Fear Less.
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #Spirit #Aliens #AlienMisconceptions
_______________________
Music:
Eroika - Ambient Wave 9 (Stretched)
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oajbT...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwMsK...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j51Df...
https://csewi.org/link-between-egypti...
read://http_proofofalien.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fproofofalien.com%2Ftop-10-ancient-egyptian-alien-hieroglyphics-proof-of-aliens-life%2F
https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-wor...
http://www.aliens-everything-you-want...
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
http://www.hybridsrising.com/Hybrid-P...
https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/the...
Courtney Brown, PhD – Cosmic Voyage: A Scientific Discovery of Extra-terrestrials Visiting Earth (1996)
https://www.oneplace.com/ministries/b...
http://www.nonverbal-world.com/2014/0...
https://www.ufoinsight.com/the-betty-...
http://www.kochkyborg.de/BBHill/hill0...
_____________________________________________
All the videos, songs, images, and graphics used in the video belong to their respective owners and I or this channel does not claim any right over them.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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