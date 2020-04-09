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43 views • April 09, 2020
Update on what happened concerning podcast #84
Update on what happened concerning podcast #84
2017 speech (notice presidential seal)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_SJIozHkqKk&t=348s
Possible clone on super bowl interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuO2ZQBN9gI&t=134s
Present stand-in Trump (Notice no presidential seal)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w03N9TyvvIo
Music by Twisterium licensed June 2019
Update on what happened concerning podcast #84
2017 speech (notice presidential seal)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_SJIozHkqKk&t=348s
Possible clone on super bowl interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuO2ZQBN9gI&t=134s
Present stand-in Trump (Notice no presidential seal)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w03N9TyvvIo
Music by Twisterium licensed June 2019
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