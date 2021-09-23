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2021-09-23 Covid Conversations - 8 prominent doctors & scientists engage in a remarkable exchange - full video
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182 views • October 07, 2021
Good open discussion mirrored from https://3speak.tv/watch?v=pandemichealth%2Fraukfhng&;jwsource=cl
In San Juan, Puerto Rico, a panel of doctors and scientists convened in an open forum about effective early treatment and evaluated the current one-size-fits-all approach to the treatment of Covid. Panelists included Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Brian Tyson, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Heather Gessling, Dr. Brian McDonald and Dr. John Littell. Moderated by Rob Nelson (ABC, UPN, Fox).
In San Juan, Puerto Rico, a panel of doctors and scientists convened in an open forum about effective early treatment and evaluated the current one-size-fits-all approach to the treatment of Covid. Panelists included Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Brian Tyson, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Heather Gessling, Dr. Brian McDonald and Dr. John Littell. Moderated by Rob Nelson (ABC, UPN, Fox).
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