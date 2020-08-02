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Dr Simone Gold Fired from Hospital After Attending 'White Coat Summit'
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188 views • August 02, 2020
Emergency Room Dr. Simone Gold Fired from Hospital After Attending White Coat Summit -- Says She Has Hired Lin Wood to Represent Her
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Challenge the fake narrative: HCQ works we don't need a covid vaccination
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Defend free speech and individual liberty online. Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers.
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