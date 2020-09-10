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Ohio Fema Death Camps
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903 views • September 10, 2020
this is real, we have now the begging of the fema camps, it is Ohio curtesy Governor Mike Dwine.
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All music is done through Storyblock Musics
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Disclaimer:
This video is for strictly for EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY and not responsible for misuse of information.Limitation of Liability.
You understand and agree that magneticservices.org, or Ascending To Beings, or Lazg123, fxyhot51, Ascendtobeings, Quantum-Entanglement, 1234, Be aware of all, any of its subsidiaries or affiliates shall in no event be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, or exemplary damages. This shall include, but not be limited to damages for loss of profits, business interruption, business reputation or goodwill, loss of programs or information or other intangible loss arising out of the use of or the inability to use the service, or information, or any permanent or temporary cessation of such service or access to information, or the deletion or corruption of any content or information, or the failure to store any content or information. The above limitation shall apply whether or not magneticservices.org, or Ascending To Beings, or Lazg123, fxyhot51, Ascendtobeings, Quantum-Entanglement, Be aware of all, been advised of or should have been aware of the possibility of such damages. In jurisdictions where the exclusion or limitation of liability for consequential or incidental damages is not allowed the liability of magneticservices.org, or Ascending To Beings, Lazg123, fxyhot51, Ascendtobeings, Quantum-Entanglement, Be aware of all, limited to the greatest extent permitted by law.
Hello!
Our gratitude is for all and all for one in the now!
Enjoy!
Thank You for co-creating in the now for this moment!
Website: Https://www.magneticservices.org
For those who would like to be on the email list for news or info on ascension.
Please send me your email at:
[email protected]
Credit:
All music is done through Storyblock Musics
Disclaimer:
All Messages on this channel is for educational purposes, Convey personal views without bias, and for viewing in no respect of persons.
All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed.
FAIR USE STATEMENT
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107
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