Dr. Nick Begich | Author of Angles Don’t Play This HAARP
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1910 followers
333 views • 6 months ago

Dr. Nick Begich | Author of Angles Don’t Play This HAARP

Do you know who is sending rockets to the ionosphere and just so happens to be developing microchip implants for your brain? Elon Musk.

Now think of this. These rockets aren’t going to space, but they do leave a massive wake in the ionosphere. And according to Dr. Begich, you don’t need brain implants. The correct frequency works just fine via HAARP technology.

