ABC Episode 67: “Sleep, Dreams & Intuition”

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“I
invited Intuition to stay in my house when my roommates went North. I warned
her that I am territorial and I keep the herb jars in alphabetical order.
Intuition confessed that she has a ‘spotty employment record.’ She was fired
from her last job for daydreaming.” –
J. Ruth Gendler, The Book of Qualities
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