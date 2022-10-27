ABC Episode 67: “Sleep, Dreams & Intuition”

“I invited Intuition to stay in my house when my roommates went North. I warned her that I am territorial and I keep the herb jars in alphabetical order. Intuition confessed that she has a ‘spotty employment record.’ She was fired from her last job for daydreaming.” –

J. Ruth Gendler, The Book of Qualities





~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/ddaa0iYUeeY

~ PODCAST Episode release every Wednesday at https://BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com



