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004 Not Even Jeff Bezos Could Save America!
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60 views • January 15, 2021
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about how even in the best of impossible scenarios where Jeff Bezos, the Amazon tycoon were to donate all of his wealth...
The US debt couldn't be serviced, we would still own so much more than all of Jeff Bezos is worth.
So the question becomes, what can we do about it?
Always Ready!
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The US debt couldn't be serviced, we would still own so much more than all of Jeff Bezos is worth.
So the question becomes, what can we do about it?
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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