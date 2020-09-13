Episode 4 Cover +2 Yards - How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter

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DeSantis Slim Tuk MC1sc
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Mossberg MC1sc
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Start close to cover, then one yard, then...
Two yards back from cover
Both Eyes Open no partial squinting Both eyes relaxed
Not only needed for training ambi, but both eyes open is important for depth perception, balance, and peripheral situational awareness
“Obstructed” eye is getting more from the environment
Obstructed eye only has about 50% of the environmental information as the sighting eye.
In real life when you are moving, you will want to favor “shadowing” any available bits of cover
Process
Sleep Repeat