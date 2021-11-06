Next time Satanist globalists will make another scamdemic, it is small pox bio terror attack and they will make an excuse to mandate people to take microneedle v@cc666ne patch , it is the smart bandage with quantum dot micro needle v@kk-SIN-NATION patch that used luciferase !



That’s why it makes sense no mandatory v@kk-S!N666 to the workers at Amazon, FedEx, UPS and my work place USPS ( United States Postal Service) , because if too many people quit from those jobs, to avoid this satanic sauce mandatory, Satanist globalists cannot deliver that smart bandage microneedle v@kk666in in the mail to make easier for them so people can take it at their own home !



They have in purpose mandate Heath care employees so many of them walk out of their job, and many people are aware of hospitals now become the dead chambers, so many of them don’t want to go to hospitals, more people die from not to go to hospitals to get treatment for their underlying health condition and the injury from the j@b , or not enough nurses and doctors in the hospitals and clinics, more people will die to fulfill the depopulation agenda !



Car wrecks are much higher now from the injured v@cc!n@t3d people, in fact less people travel because the lockdown or this pokie dokie satanic sauce mandate or they are afraid of this scamdemic which they think this is real pandemic or less people work outside home because they walk out from their jobs do not want to take this venom bite..



Pay attention when you are driving on the road these injured v@cc!n@t3d people driving on the road is the same as dangerous like drunk drivers!