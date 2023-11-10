Wipeout Of Entire Economy | Michael Pento

Current asset prices and debt levels are at unprecedented bubble territory. If market forces were allowed to work freely and asset prices fell to their fair value, the banking system would collapse, says portfolio manager Michael Pento. It would be a "wipeout of the entire economy." The alternative is for the Fed to continue to inflate the economy, leading to perpetual stagflation.
