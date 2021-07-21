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COVID-19 #24 (GOSSIP-19) ARE WE THE DUMBEST PEOPLE IN THE INFORMATION AGE? YES!!!
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942 views • July 21, 2021
Woke-Tards; Lib-Tards & Re-Tards...
The Demon-Rats and The Mainstream Media got us right where they want us. Praying to their demon gods. We're not listening to the "Signs-of-the-Times" because we're playing dumb...Gossip-19 The Lashen Hora Flu Season.
The Demon-Rats and The Mainstream Media got us right where they want us. Praying to their demon gods. We're not listening to the "Signs-of-the-Times" because we're playing dumb...Gossip-19 The Lashen Hora Flu Season.
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