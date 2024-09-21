The Kevin J. Johnston Show is LIVE Every

Tuesday & Thursday @ 9PM Eastern Time





LIVE ON:

http://FreedomReport.ca

And

http://X.com/KevinTheJackal

And

http://X.com/KJJTV13





The Kevin J. Johnston Show: A Dire Look at Bill C-293 and the WHO's Stranglehold on Canadian Medicine





In a world where information is power and the stakes could not be higher, the Kevin J. Johnston Show has surfaced as a beacon of critical inquiry into one of the most alarming legislative maneuvers currently unfolding in Canada. The topic at hand is Bill C-293—a proposed piece of legislation that some believe could dramatically shift the balance of power in Canada's medical landscape, making it vulnerable to unprecedented international influence.

Bill C-293, while ostensibly focused on enhancing global health initiatives, has ignited a storm of controversy due to its implications for Canadian sovereignty in medical affairs. At the heart of the debate is the growing concern that the World Health Organization (WHO) might be seeking to assert dominion over Canada's entire medical establishment. If the bill passes, it could pave the way for the WHO to exercise considerable authority over national health policies, including the management of pandemics and disease outbreaks.





The Kevin J. Johnston Show is diving deep into these ominous developments, scrutinizing the potential ramifications for every Canadian. Johnston, known for his incisive commentary and relentless pursuit of truth, has laid bare the unsettling possibility that the WHO's increasing control could lead to a scenario where Canada’s medical decisions are dictated by global bureaucrats with distant agendas.

The stakes are undeniably high. Consider the recent experiences with COVID-19 and Monkeypox: the WHO's influence was palpable in the global response to these crises. From the imposition of lockdowns to the rollout of vaccines, the organization’s directives shaped the response and, by extension, the lives of millions. With Bill C-293, there is a looming fear that such international oversight could extend further into domestic policy, potentially compromising Canada's ability to respond swiftly and independently to future health emergencies.





#COVID19 and #Monkeypox are not just hashtags—they are symbols of our ongoing struggle with global health crises. The lessons learned from these pandemics underscore the critical importance of national autonomy in health matters. Yet, with the WHO's increasing footprint, one must question: Are we moving toward a future where Canadian health policy is no longer shaped by our own experts but by distant and perhaps indifferent global entities?





Johnston’s show has become a crucial platform for those who feel that their voices are being overshadowed by a tide of international intervention. The fear is not merely about the bill’s content but about the broader implications of ceding control over national health policy to a global body. As the discussion around Bill C-293 intensifies, the message is clear: vigilance is essential to preserve Canadian sovereignty and ensure that our health decisions remain in the hands of those who understand and prioritize our unique needs.

In a world rife with uncertainty and power struggles, the Kevin J. Johnston Show serves as a vital forum for examining these crucial issues. As we grapple with the implications of Bill C-293, the question remains: Are we prepared to let the WHO dictate the future of Canadian medicine, or will we stand firm in defense of our national autonomy?





The eyes of Canada—and the world—are watching closely.





#BillC293 #CanadianMedicine #WHOInfluence #HealthPolicy #CanadianSovereignty #GlobalHealth #MedicalAutonomy #KevinJJohnstonShow #HealthLegislation #PandemicPolicy