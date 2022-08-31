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Babylon is fallen: antichrist pope says Jesus' cross was a failure!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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427 views • August 31, 2022

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Credits to FoxNews


On September 24, 2015, the man of sin in the Vatican said the following about Christ's cross: And if at times our efforts and works seem to fail and produce no fruit, we need to remember that we are followers of Jesus {...} and his life, humanly speaking, ended in failure, in the failure of the cross.

source: https://www.catholic.com/magazine/online-edition/did-pope-francis-really-say-jesus-was-a-failure

What more can be said about the man of sin, son of perdition and antichrist who openly denies Jesus Christ yet once again? The man said it himself: Jesus’ life was a failure and His death on the cross was a failure! Absolutely shameful!


To all Catholics, friends, please get out of Babylon! Please turn to the Christ of the Bible and take heed to the Father’s warning in Revelation 18:4-5 when He says, And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuababylonfailuresonelohimimmanuelgodheadcross of christ
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