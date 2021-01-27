Best Mind Fuel - Every Day Brain Foods -Today we take a look at some of the top foods you can eat every day to keep your brain sharp, clear, and strong. These foods all have high levels of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, and are all keto-friendly so they'll keep your energy levels high.



Information Sources:



WorldsHealthiestFoods.com



NutritionData.Self.com



TheConsciousLife.com/foods







Avocado Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

Egg Photo by Юра Коржик on Unsplash

Sardines Photo by Elle Hughes on Unsplash

Cows Photo by Leon Ephraïm on Unsplash

Salmon Photo by Caroline Attwood on Unsplash

Ocean Photo by Thomas Vimare on Unsplash

Sky Photo by Guillaume Galtier on Unsplash

Eggs Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash

Kim Chi Photo by Portuguese Gravity on Unsplash

Sauerkraut Photo by Jae Park on Unsplash

Eating Photo by Travis Yewell on Unsplash

Running Photo by Fitsum Admasu on Unsplash

Sunrise Photo by Free To Use Sounds on Unsplash



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