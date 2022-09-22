Daily Word * 9.16 * An Intense Winter Coming

20 views • September 22, 2022

A podcast discussing this word and also the Deadly Winter word from 2019:

Here is a link to the word, A Deadly Winter, dated September 21, 2019:

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