The Great Betrayal: How the U.S. Government Became a Child Trafficking & Welfare Fraud Racket

This episode uncovers:





Shocking Whistleblower Testimony: How federal agencies are systematically coaching illegal immigrants to qualify for lifetime disability and U.S. passports, creating a secret "citizenship pipeline" funded by your taxes.





The Child Trafficking Link: The horrifying connection between open border policies and the explosion of child sex trafficking, with over 550,000 unaccompanied children now missing.





The $1.35 Billion Fraud: How Democrat-run states have been illegally funneling taxpayer money to illegal immigrants, including those with criminal records for murder and assault.





The Endgame: How this is not incompetence, but a deliberate strategy to "fundamentally transform America," alter its demographics, and secure permanent political power.





This is the unvarnished truth about the border crisis they don't want you to hear. The evidence of treason is mounting. It's time to wake up.





