BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Great Betrayal: How the U.S. Government Became a Child Trafficking & Welfare Fraud Racket
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
91 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 20 hours ago

This episode uncovers:


Shocking Whistleblower Testimony: How federal agencies are systematically coaching illegal immigrants to qualify for lifetime disability and U.S. passports, creating a secret "citizenship pipeline" funded by your taxes.


The Child Trafficking Link: The horrifying connection between open border policies and the explosion of child sex trafficking, with over 550,000 unaccompanied children now missing.


The $1.35 Billion Fraud: How Democrat-run states have been illegally funneling taxpayer money to illegal immigrants, including those with criminal records for murder and assault.


The Endgame: How this is not incompetence, but a deliberate strategy to "fundamentally transform America," alter its demographics, and secure permanent political power.


This is the unvarnished truth about the border crisis they don't want you to hear. The evidence of treason is mounting. It's time to wake up.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
border crisisillegal immigrationchild traffickingopen borderswhistleblower testimonytaxpayer wastedemographic transformationdisability fraudcitizenship pipelinedemocrat statestreason evidence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy