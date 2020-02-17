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Hidden Coronavirus Crematoriums in America!
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1284 views • February 17, 2020
Hidden Coronavirus Crematoriums in America! Pre-positioned and ready to go! IMPORTANT! This area must be monitored daily and nightly for high concentrations of sulphur dioxide, as photographed over the 24/7 hidden crematoriums in China! Clandestine Mist, Oregon facility, professionally calibrated, can cremate thousands per day! Goat Mountain, Oregon, is a duplicate facility! All part of Rothschild-agent George Soros' de-population program to ready the globe for the cashless society reserved for only 2.5 billion people max! Get the word out! The Communist Chinese secretly colluded in this billion-dollar joint venture to model these hidden American crematoriums after hidden crematoriums in China!
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