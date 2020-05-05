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Small Business Owner Arrested & Handcuffs For Living & Providing For People! No Justice, No Peace!
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9 views • May 05, 2020
Man in North Carolina, owner of Apex Tattoo Factory was led out of his business in broad daylight with his hands cuffed behind his back. He was arrested for being a free man, in a land full of sheep.No Justice, No Peace!
Apex Tattoo Factory's pages:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/apex-tattoo-factory-apex
https://www.google.com/search?q=apex+tattoo+factory
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Apex Tattoo Factory's pages:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/apex-tattoo-factory-apex
https://www.google.com/search?q=apex+tattoo+factory
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
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