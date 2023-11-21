Create New Account
Topic of the Week 11/21/2023: Take Your Money Out of Banks Pt. 2
Tami's Topics Of The Week
To put it straight, get as much of your money out of banks, experience large corporate banks, as you can. Keep it in a safe, in a drawer, under a mattress, wherever, just don't keep it in a bank. No more car loans or home loans. Pay off credit cards. 

