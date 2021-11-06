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SHE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID19? QUICK PUT HER ON A RESPIRATOR AND DOUBLE BOOST HER ASS!
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50 views • November 06, 2021
Source: Pirate Pete. Isn't she vaccinated? Did she get one of those 1 in a million "breakthrough" cases? Don't give her any horse paste. Let her follow the CDC protocols. Has Dr. Fauci been notified? Ship here to Pittsburgh and sew some rat hair on to her ass that should help! More videos you may have missed:
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At about 1 million views this message was censored on Tik Toc. So here it is. Powerful.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g0l19ggKYKC1/
Forced Organ Harvesting: Tribunal Estimates Organ Trade Worth $1 Billion per year
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uF2aNv2lVASB/
Russ Dizdar passes. Demonic possession is real and he knew it firsthand.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fRtQT2v7Ooom/
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