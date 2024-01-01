2023 Top World News In Review

2023 Top World News Stories In Review: What a Wild Ride!

This week, we will take a trip down memory lane as we remember some of the biggest headlines around the world from 2023. Neil Oliver has become a staple of our weekly World News Report called 2023 “Year of Wrong Uns” In Brazil, the election that saw socialist convicted criminal Lula oust the popular Bolsanaro caused massive protests reminiscent of America's election of 2020. In Canada, there were some free speech wins but more losses as Jordan Peterson was forced into a reeducation camp while Muslim and Christian parents joined together to fight for their children. UK politics is in shambles as a new king was crowned. Migrants flooded the English Channel, and Italy was overwhelmed Hungary and the Netherlands were bright spots in Europe as Gerry Wilders’ party soared to a victory after the Dutch government collapsed, and who could forget the Dutch farmer protest Turkey and Morocco had devastating earthquakes, and India saw its biggest train derailment. The Titan Submarine exploded. The war in Ukraine waged on, but Israel took center stage to round up the news. Of course, tyrants gonna tyrant, so no year in review would be complete without a look at the WHO, WEF, and CBDCs. South America saw major shifts with El Salvador turning a new leaf and Argentina voting in a pro-life Libertarian. Whew. Lots to cover. Buckle up. 2023 was a wild ride. All of that & much more in This Year’s Top World News Stories!