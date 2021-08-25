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The Bomb in the Brain Part 4 - The Death of Reason - The Effects of Child Abuse
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41 views • August 25, 2021
The scientific evidence underlying the near-universal resistance to reason and evidence. If you want to change the world, you first must understand the unconscious barriers to thinking.
References: http://www.fdrurl.com/tn_abuse4
From Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy show on the Web, hosted by Stefan Molyneux -- http://www.freedomainradio.com
References: http://www.fdrurl.com/tn_abuse4
From Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy show on the Web, hosted by Stefan Molyneux -- http://www.freedomainradio.com
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