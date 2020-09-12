Info - Le Pr Chabrière explique pourquoi le laboratoire Gilead est contre la "Chloroquine" !!!

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Info - Le Pr Chabrière explique pourquoi le laboratoire Gilead est contre la "Chloroquine" !!!
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5 views • September 12, 2020
Comme j'ai pu le publier dans d'autres vidéos, le but est de vacciner la planète pour rendre la population malade. Comme Bill Gates l'a très bien exprimé, s'ils travaillent bien avec les vaccins ils arriveront à réduire de 10 à 15% la population mondiale en se faisant un max de blé.
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