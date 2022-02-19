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MP Colin Carrie asked the Liberal government about ties to the world economic forum and Klaus Schwab
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10 views • February 19, 2022
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You will not believe what happens after this question is asked.
On second thought, you probably will believe it.
You will not believe what happens after this question is asked.
On second thought, you probably will believe it.
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