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Nazification of the NHS
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19 views • December 04, 2020
Mention the word 'Nazi' and people break out in a cold sweat - well at least they used to, before the word got desensitized by progressive liberal lunatics calling anyone who does not agree with them a 'Nazi'. The appropriation of this word in the NHS context is not political, or extreme right wing, it is a reference to a 'Command and Control' system, the root meaning of what 'Nazi' refers to.
In this BGB reproduction video, retired nurse and health scientist Dr. Kevin Corbett joins David Scott of Northern Exposure to discuss Covid-19 / SARS-CoV-2 and the similarities to the 1980s panic over HIV-Aids. These similarities span the scientific investigation, clinical testing, elements of the care, and the governmental approaches employed. Kevin explains how contagion fears have affected the medical profession, major elements of the scientific community and our political leadership alike.
He explains the rationale behind his view that the current crisis represents the corruption of medical actors and a Nazification of the NHS. He concludes that this is part of a wider move to expand centralised command and control measures across society. If you want to escape needless fear or help others to do so, listen to Dr Kevin Corbett.
More info at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
In this BGB reproduction video, retired nurse and health scientist Dr. Kevin Corbett joins David Scott of Northern Exposure to discuss Covid-19 / SARS-CoV-2 and the similarities to the 1980s panic over HIV-Aids. These similarities span the scientific investigation, clinical testing, elements of the care, and the governmental approaches employed. Kevin explains how contagion fears have affected the medical profession, major elements of the scientific community and our political leadership alike.
He explains the rationale behind his view that the current crisis represents the corruption of medical actors and a Nazification of the NHS. He concludes that this is part of a wider move to expand centralised command and control measures across society. If you want to escape needless fear or help others to do so, listen to Dr Kevin Corbett.
More info at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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