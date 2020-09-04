BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dual Meaning Of Mask Symbolism
Sir Morpheus
Sir Morpheus
85 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • September 04, 2020
Dual Meaning Of Mask Symbolism

Sources:
A Call For An Uprising: https://youtu.be/yEhuSUaAw78

V For Vendetta trailer: Speech-Seeds of Revolution

Guy Fawkes mask: https://www.ebay.com/itm/V-for-Vendetta-movie-Guy-Fawkes-Halloween-V-Mask-Anonymous-Cosplay-Costume-Party/271947396062?ssPageName=STRK%3AMEBIDX%3AIT&;var=570781988433&_trksid=p2060353.m2749.l2649
This mask provides protection from the most dangerous virus in the world...the mind control virus.

Channels
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sirmorpheus
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@SirMorpheus:f
NaziTube:
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCRAHB8LuTQMbnMYWgCvp25A

Social Engineering Media
Gab: https://gab.com/SirMorpheus

Some inspirations:
Mark Passio
https://whatonearthishappening.com/
https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast-in-order
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/WhatOnEarth93
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@MarkPassio:d

Larken Rose
Larkenrose.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LarkenRose
Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@LarkenRose:2

Max Igan
Thecrowhouse.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/aodscarecrow
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2

Brian Young
HighImpactFlix
https://highimpactflix.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OneTruth4Life
Bitchute: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/HighImpactFlix
GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
Steemit: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Steemit
Minds.com: http://bit.ly/HIFonMINDS
Keywords
fascismcivil disobedienceself policingmask symbolism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Chase Codewell
South Africa&#8217;s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

South Africa’s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

Lance D Johnson
Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Douglas Harrington
Federal Judge Strikes Down New York&#8217;s Civilian Body Armor Ban, Citing Second Amendment

Federal Judge Strikes Down New York’s Civilian Body Armor Ban, Citing Second Amendment

Douglas Harrington
Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Edison Reed
Senators: Trump Administration Illegally Withholding Secret FISA Court Ruling on Warrantless Spying

Senators: Trump Administration Illegally Withholding Secret FISA Court Ruling on Warrantless Spying

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy