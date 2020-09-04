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Dual Meaning Of Mask Symbolism
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58 views • September 04, 2020
Dual Meaning Of Mask Symbolism
Sources:
A Call For An Uprising: https://youtu.be/yEhuSUaAw78
V For Vendetta trailer: Speech-Seeds of Revolution
Guy Fawkes mask: https://www.ebay.com/itm/V-for-Vendetta-movie-Guy-Fawkes-Halloween-V-Mask-Anonymous-Cosplay-Costume-Party/271947396062?ssPageName=STRK%3AMEBIDX%3AIT&;var=570781988433&_trksid=p2060353.m2749.l2649
This mask provides protection from the most dangerous virus in the world...the mind control virus.
Channels
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sirmorpheus
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@SirMorpheus:f
NaziTube:
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCRAHB8LuTQMbnMYWgCvp25A
Social Engineering Media
Gab: https://gab.com/SirMorpheus
Some inspirations:
Mark Passio
https://whatonearthishappening.com/
https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast-in-order
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/WhatOnEarth93
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@MarkPassio:d
Larken Rose
Larkenrose.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LarkenRose
Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@LarkenRose:2
Max Igan
Thecrowhouse.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/aodscarecrow
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
Brian Young
HighImpactFlix
https://highimpactflix.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OneTruth4Life
Bitchute: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/HighImpactFlix
GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
Steemit: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Steemit
Minds.com: http://bit.ly/HIFonMINDS
Sources:
A Call For An Uprising: https://youtu.be/yEhuSUaAw78
V For Vendetta trailer: Speech-Seeds of Revolution
Guy Fawkes mask: https://www.ebay.com/itm/V-for-Vendetta-movie-Guy-Fawkes-Halloween-V-Mask-Anonymous-Cosplay-Costume-Party/271947396062?ssPageName=STRK%3AMEBIDX%3AIT&;var=570781988433&_trksid=p2060353.m2749.l2649
This mask provides protection from the most dangerous virus in the world...the mind control virus.
Channels
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sirmorpheus
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@SirMorpheus:f
NaziTube:
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCRAHB8LuTQMbnMYWgCvp25A
Social Engineering Media
Gab: https://gab.com/SirMorpheus
Some inspirations:
Mark Passio
https://whatonearthishappening.com/
https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast-in-order
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/WhatOnEarth93
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@MarkPassio:d
Larken Rose
Larkenrose.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LarkenRose
Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@LarkenRose:2
Max Igan
Thecrowhouse.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/aodscarecrow
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
Brian Young
HighImpactFlix
https://highimpactflix.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OneTruth4Life
Bitchute: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/HighImpactFlix
GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
Steemit: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Steemit
Minds.com: http://bit.ly/HIFonMINDS
Keywords
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