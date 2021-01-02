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Proof that Canadian hospitals are not over flowing with Covid patients.
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82 views • January 02, 2021
They don't want recording in hospitals. They don't want you to see that hospitals are empty. It's very obvious that all hospitals in Canada are empty contrary to what the mean stream media is saying and lying to us. Time to wake up people.
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