The Moment of the Russian Missile Strike on Warehouse in Odessa tonight - Huge Fire Grew After

The moment of missile strike on warehouse in Odessa. More Russian strikes were reported in the area of the local railway station, where a military echelon with ammunition and equipment or military warehouse was destroyed.
Posted earlier today found: 🔥🔥🔥Large warehouses in Odessa are on fire, huge flames soaring into the sky. New Post warehouses are burning, which the enemy has been using to store military hardware and equipment since 2022.
According to one early version, hangars at the Shkolny airfield are on fire.
Multiple things goin on.
Thumbnail image is found, after fire kept growing
Update: next video
