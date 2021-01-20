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Öystein Rönne om Coronahysterin
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42 views • January 20, 2021
Öystein Rönne:
Det blir alltmer klart för fler och fler att coronahysterin är ett bedrägeri/en bluff!
Hur går vi nu vidare när våra kriminella politiker ändå fortsätter fördärvet?
Om vikten av att AGERA!
Det blir alltmer klart för fler och fler att coronahysterin är ett bedrägeri/en bluff!
Hur går vi nu vidare när våra kriminella politiker ändå fortsätter fördärvet?
Om vikten av att AGERA!
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