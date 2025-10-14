The oil depot in Ukraine BURSTS in FLAMES

According to emergency service, no one's been hurt

Footage from: Chernigovsk Emergency Service

Adding: US could only spare some 20 to 50 Tomahawks for Ukraine — FT

'Which will not decisively shift the dynamics of the war'

For context, a former Pentagon official revealed that the US possesses a total of 4,150 Tomahawks

More: US can spare only handful of Tomahawks—zero impact on conflict dynamics

The US could spare no more than 20 to 50 long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles for Ukraine, the Financial Times reports.

🗣 If supplied, they “will not decisively shift the dynamics of the war,” it cited Stacie Pettyjohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security think tank, as saying.

While the long-range missiles could complement Ukraine’s own long-range attack drones and cruise missiles, Pettyjohn noted they would project a very limited capability, “certainly not enough to enable sustained, deep attacks against Russia.”

💥 The outlet adds that the US has a total of 4,150 Tomahawk missiles, as estimated by Mark Cancian, a former Pentagon official, in a recent war game.

Out of the 200 Tomahawks procured since 2022, more than 120 have already been fired, according to defense experts.

The Pentagon’s 2026 budget requests funding for just 57 additional missiles.

👉 Furthermore, the US would also set aside some Tomahawks for any potential strike on Venezuelan soil, notes the outlet.

Russia has emphasized that the Tomahawk missiles cannot change the situation on the front line , and the handling of such complex missiles will require the participation of US specialists, potentially marking a major escalation.