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All Roads Lead To Rome - Part 2
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157 views • November 15, 2021
In part 2 of this 3-part series we examine the present drive for ecumenism, the uniting of all religions. We see how the doctrines cherished by all the great protestant reformers, at the cost of their lives, are today being sacrificed on the altar of ecumenism, and how this will ultimately culminate in a One-World Religion and a New World Order.
Rome today presents a friendly face to the world, but this system is actually an enemy of God, and Rome has not and will not change. She would have you believe that different religions do not matter, that we should just come together and unite because there is only one God and all religions are essentially worshipping that same one God. But Rome never changes. Just as pagan Rome of old sought control of the world, so does papal Rome today.
"3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; 4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables." 2 Timothy 4:3-4
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Rome today presents a friendly face to the world, but this system is actually an enemy of God, and Rome has not and will not change. She would have you believe that different religions do not matter, that we should just come together and unite because there is only one God and all religions are essentially worshipping that same one God. But Rome never changes. Just as pagan Rome of old sought control of the world, so does papal Rome today.
"3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; 4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables." 2 Timothy 4:3-4
We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us directly or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
Many more videos available to watch for free on our web site:
http://www.sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=V
All of the videos we produce can be downloaded for free from our web site:
http://sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=DV
Our videos are available on the following platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SureWordProphecy
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SureWordProphecy:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1029226
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/surewordprophecy
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qvLzliBfXftk
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