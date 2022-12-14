Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This could change social media forever…
13 views
channel image
DO NOT TALK
Published 20 hours ago |

Narcissists on parade on Social Media from Joey P. Toonz on YouTube -

https://youtu.be/UJPwOwSAR1s


www.SocialMediafreedom.org



JASON FYK (Entrepreneur and founder of SocialMediaFreedom.org)

Jason Fyk is a widely recognized social media entrepreneur and owner of WTF Magazine, a successful internet-based online magazine and social media network. Jason is a no-nonsense businessman. He is a forward-thinker and marketing specialist. Jason began his entrepreneurial path at a young age. Having two self-made, business-oriented parents, he entered the self-employed world at the age of 23, selling Jeep parts on eBay. When the market for sellers became soft in online eBay sales, Jason transitioned into real estate. Leveraging property and finances, he built himself a small property investment company. When the market went soft in real estate, Jason once again looked ahead to the future in social media and online marketing. Soon after he started his online magazine, Jason unexpectedly found himself fighting false charges by corrupt law enforcement, which devastated his newly found business. After successfully beating the charges, he quickly recognized his business was in shambles and searched for a way to re-establish his financial success. Jason turned to Facebook and began accumulating massive distribution through social media channels. Following a full-blown Chapter 7 bankruptcy, he realized his numbers on social media could be utilized to market for other companies. Now with over 30 million total fans, Jason Fyk has, in less than two years, turned a failed financial disaster into a self-made millionaire’s success. Jason’s real-world experience in social media has put him at the forefront of the industry. His diversified skills include websites, application development, social media consulting, marketing management, sales, motivational speaking, brand awareness, and product development. Jason has now published his first book, Mags to Riches, which tells his real-life experience of going from jail, to penniless, to self-made media millionaire. His second book, Numbers and Nightmares, is currently in the works.


https://thefederalist.com/2022/11/18/federal-court-determines-section-230-is-not-license-to-do-whatever-one-wants-online/


Help contribute to a growing channel Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W

Links:

Truth @DONOTTALK

https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/

https://locals.com/member/Do_Not_Talk

CharLee email: [email protected]

Kirk email: [email protected]

Promotion:

https://loomisflooringusa.com/

Foretold: The Covid-19 Effect - Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNufKQZX34A

https://www.betterworldbooks.com/product/detail/foretold-the-covid-19-effect-1682353184

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57973617-foretold

Keywords
corruptiontechgiantssupremecourtdonottalksocialmediafreedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket