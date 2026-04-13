Stop Worrying- Start Thanking! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

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You’ll replace anxiety with prayer and gratitude, guided by God’s Word. Learn to pray with thanksgiving (Philippians 4:6-7; 1 Thessalonians 5:18), wield the sword of the Spirit (Ephesians 6:17), and sing through trials to find peace and victory—even in the valley (Jonah 2:9-10; Acts 16:25).
Stop Worrying- Start Thanking!
Prophetic Time | 24 November 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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