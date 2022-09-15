Urgent News, corrupt FBI falls into Trump's trap. The flip occurs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patriot Underground: The deep state has fallen into another trap in their desperation. Now the White Hats have been able to establish a very important legal precedent to use when the flip occurs over the coming weeks. And with every passing day we have seen the evidence mounting that the war is ever closer to breaking out onto the surface which it did in a big way which the raid on Mar a lago which he will be getting into in this video. Mirror