The Truth About Chemtrails (Episode 014)
183 views • 1 month ago

The Other 24 News Team investigates the background and emerging evidence on the existence of chemical spraying by aircraft – Chemtrails.  Are they real, and is there an organized funded evil program behind those white lines in the sky?  Fact-Checkers and conspiracy theorists weigh in on the topic.  Make sure to leave comments, and subscribe for notification of future TO24 reports.

(Ep-014) March 23, 2025

 

MellowKat Video: https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/i-finally-confront-the-pilots-who

 

Farmer Video: https://rumble.com/v5bxb7h-us-farmer-sounds-alarm-soil-aluminum-levels-surged-10x-this-year-only-gmo-c.html

