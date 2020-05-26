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90 Percent Deflation Coming! - The Global Economic Bubble Is Coming to an End
SilverHurricane2970
SilverHurricane2970
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264 views • May 26, 2020
Egon Von Greyez, who is quite revered within the metals and mining community, makes startling revelations about the global real estate markets, which are due to CRASH in spectacular fashion as the global debt bubble comes to an end. Naturally, with all government money printing initiatives as of late, precious metals will rise in value as a result of the debasement.

Projections are for real estate to fall 90%

YES - NINETY PERCENT! This has happened throughout history. Every 70 years there is a major deflation and we are now overdue for this one. This of course may be an opportunity for astute real estate investors.

.....as long as there is no 5G in your neighbourhood of course! Otherwise it may be better to evacuate the area like Chernobyl!
Keywords
alex jonesnew world ordergerald celenteeconomic collapsereal estate crashglobal economic crisisfinancial crashjim rickardslindsey williamsmike maloneyjim williebob chapmanegon von greyerzglobal economic collapseproperty crashrobert kiyosakiharry dent
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