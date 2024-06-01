My 21 year old Brother a student, was Arrested at a Student Rally supporting Palestine - by French Police and Beaten - he Died 2 Days Later

21 year old Samir Hamdawi, who moved to France from Algeria to attend university, was arrested by French police during a student rally in support of Palestine that took place on May 7.
The young man was brutally beaten in the police station and died 2 days later.
