My 21 year old Brother a student, was Arrested at a Student Rally supporting Palestine - by French Police and Beaten - he Died 2 Days Later
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
21 year old Samir Hamdawi, who moved to France from Algeria to attend university, was arrested by French police during a student rally in support of Palestine that took place on May 7. 

The young man was brutally beaten in the police station and died 2 days later. 

iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

