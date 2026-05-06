WA Supreme Court BLOCKS Vote on Income Tax | Businesses Eye Idaho Exit

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Washington’s Supreme Court has blocked voters from deciding on the state’s controversial new income tax this November, using the constitutional “necessity clause” to shield the law from referendum. Meanwhile, a new survey from the Association of Washington Business shows one in four employers are now considering leaving the state, with Spokane businesses increasingly looking toward Idaho. We break down the court ruling, the history of referendum-proofing in Olympia, Mayor Katie Wilson’s controversial “bye” comment, and what this means for Washington’s economic future.
#WashingtonState #Seattle #Olympia #IncomeTax #WashingtonPolitics #KatieWilson #WashingtonSupremeCourt #BusinessExodus #Idaho #Taxpayer #LeftCoastNews #Politics #Economy #SeattlePolitics #TaxBurden #WashingtonBusiness #Constitution #AWB #Spokane #PacificNorthwest
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