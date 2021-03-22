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Truth Is Too SHOCKING For Public To See, Judge Rules
In this video, we break down a judge's ruling that details in the Ghislaine Maxwell case are too impure to be released to the general public. We also cover the latest developments from the Biden Administration and the many people getting arrested while justice isn't being served for the real criminals.
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Music in this video
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Song
Shooting Stars
Artist
Bag Raiders
Writers
Jack Glass, Christopher John Stracey
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Universal Music Australia Pty. Ltd.); UMPI, ASCAP, UMPG Publishing, CMRRA, LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - UMPG, and 16 Music Rights Societies