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Truth Is Too SHOCKING For Public To See, Judge Rules
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121 views • March 22, 2021
WeAreChange

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Truth Is Too SHOCKING For Public To See, Judge Rules

In this video, we break down a judge's ruling that details in the Ghislaine Maxwell case are too impure to be released to the general public. We also cover the latest developments from the Biden Administration and the many people getting arrested while justice isn't being served for the real criminals.

Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com

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Bag Raiders
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Jack Glass, Christopher John Stracey
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childrentraffickingtruthbidenwearechangejeffrey epsteinshockingg maxwell
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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