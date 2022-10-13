The New American Will be on the Scene at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt | Beyond the Cover

In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews Senior Editor Alex Newman and Media Director Annika Leon, who will comprise half of the four-person team who will be covering the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) on the scene in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, next month. So far as we know, TNA will be the only alternative media at the conference. That of course is because of the globalist cabal’s increasing censorship of any alternative point of view. But the good news is that there will still be at least one news organ at the conference that will be working to get the truth out to the American people, and the other peoples of the world, about what is really happening there, as opposed to the skewed and deceptive reporting that will be pumped out of the conference by the pro-globalist major media. As Alex Newman, who has covered many UN conferences over the years for TNA, points out, the assorted globalists, socialists, and communists who participate in these confabs are much more candid about their agenda when they are talking to each other than they are when they are publicly addressing the public at large. This of course is because the major media filters globalist and socialist schemes for public consumption. And Annika Leon discusses TNA’s plans to provide live coverage twice daily during the final critical week of the conference (Nov. 14 – 18). Please plan to come to our website daily November 14-18 for honest coverage about the UN “climate” schemes — which have to do with shackling the planet, not saving it — that you will not find anywhere else!





